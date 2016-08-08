Kazakhstan to be gripped by extreme heat in the coming days
16:48, 08 August 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abnormally hot weather is expected in Kazakhstan in next three days.
According to Kazhydromet, most regions of Kazakhstan will be steeped in fervent heat, 3-7°C higher than usual.
Western, northern, eastern and southeastern regions, on the contrary, will be doused by rain showers.
Mercury will reach 33-38°C in western and southern Kazakhstan and 41°C - in some parts of the regions.
Meteorologists predict that mercury is expected to go up to +30-37°C in northern and central Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.