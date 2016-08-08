  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to be gripped by extreme heat in the coming days

    16:48, 08 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abnormally hot weather is expected in Kazakhstan in next three days.

    According to Kazhydromet, most regions of Kazakhstan will be steeped in fervent heat, 3-7°C higher than usual.

    Western, northern, eastern and southeastern regions, on the contrary, will be doused by rain showers.

    Mercury will reach 33-38°C in western and southern Kazakhstan and 41°C - in some parts of the regions.

    Meteorologists predict that mercury is expected to go up to +30-37°C in northern and central Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!