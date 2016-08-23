Kazakhstan to be represented in five sports at Paralympic Games in Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 15th Summer Paralympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro from September 5 through September 19. Kazakhstani athletes will take part in the Games as well.

At the Paralympic Games in London 7 athletes representing Kazakhstan took part in the Games. This time, 10 athletes will go to Rio for competing at the 15th Summer Paralympic Games.

Gulbanu Abdyhalykova, Vadim Dukart, Raushan Koishybayeva will represent Kazakhstan in powerlifting. Anuar Akhmetov, Roman Agalakov, Zulfiya Gabidullina, Natalya Zvyagintseva will compete in swimming. Anuar Sariyev will represent the country in judo, Amanat Kalkayev in track-and-field and Alexander Medvedev in archery.