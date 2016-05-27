Kazakhstan to become presiding in SCO country this June - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will become a presiding in the SCO country at the upcoming SCO Summit in Tashkent this June, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov informed today.

"Kazakhstan will pick up the torch from Uzbekistan as a presiding in the SCO country in Tashkent this June. It has special importance for us. Kazakhstan will try to continue the policy aimed at all-round development of the SCO as a presiding country," Erlan Iddrissov told in Astana today.

According to him, this is an important political and economic factor for the entire Eurasian space.

"We are speaking about linking together integration processes in the Eurasian space. I mean the Eurasian Economic Union and the infrastructure project of China called "Silk Road Economic Belt". The SCO platform is very helpful in terms of linking these big infrastructural and integration processes," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan noted.

As earlier reported, the SCO Summit-2016 will be held in Tashkent on June 23-24. The Organization comprises six member states - Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tadzhikistan.