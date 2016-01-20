ALMATY. KAZINFORM The head of Kazakhstan's national anti-doping centre has pledged to crack down on drug cheats ahead of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro following the doping scandal that rocked neighbour Russia.

“We need to toughen checks on all of our country’s competitors trying to get into the Olympic squad,” Maira Bakasheva told AFP Monday.

“We will do our best to ensure that none of the dope cheats will enter the Olympic village at Rio.”

The pledge comes as Kazakhstan’s neighbor Russia grapples with a doping scandal that has seen its track and field team banned from competition and facing possible exclusion from the Rio Games.

Source: Gulf News

Full version of the article is available at https://gulfnews.com/sport/olympics/kazakhstan-to-beef-up-doping-control-ahead-of-rio-olympics-1.1655577