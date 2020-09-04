  • kz
    Kazakhstan to begin vaccination against flu on Sep 15

    20:25, 04 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The vaccination against flu is set to begin in Kazakhstan on September 15, Health Ministry Official Spokesperson Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Mr. Kodzhakhmetov, the vaccination is to begin two weeks earlier than usually so as to help people to develop immunity to flu in the midst of acute respiratory diseases.

    A flu vaccine gives immunity for 6 to 10 months, he added.


    Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare
