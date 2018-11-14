Kazakhstan to bid to host World Petroleum Congress 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will bid to host the 2023 World Petroleum Congress. The initiative was unanimously backed at the 23rd meeting of KAZENERGY Association, the press service of the Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber says.

Chairman of the Presidium of Atameken Chamber, CEO of KAZENERGY Association Timur Kulibayev welcomed the meeting participants. He said that in 2018 Kazakhstan successfully hosted the session of the World Petroleum Council which brought together more than 800 delegates from 51 countries. "All the delegates praised a high level of preparation and noted that Astana can rightfully claim to host the World Petroleum Congress scheduled for 2023," he said.



In case if Kazakhstan is chosen as the Congress host country, the event will be held in the EXPO territory. Speaking on the advantages of submitting the bid, Executive Director of the Association Talgat Karashev said that Astana has a well-developed network of communications and infrastructure, convenient logistics , pavilions and accommodation. The main thing is that Kazakhstan has a vast experience of hosting large international events.



The members of the Association unanimously backed the initiative.



The meeting heard also a report of the Association Council on approving KAZENERGY Association's budget for 2019. The participants discussed also the initiative of establishment of a single knowledge and competence centre for oil and gas sector.