    Kazakhstan to boost bed capacity by 10,000 to fight COVID-19

    12:11, 30 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is planned to provide 10,000 more beds at hospitals to fight COVID-19 by the end of August,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said.

    The peculiarities of the novel virus are that people need treatment at in-patient facilities and respiratory support. Up to 60% of hospitals are occupied the countrywide, in Nur-Sultan and Almaty up to 90%. There are 26,000 beds at 348 medical facilities to treat COVID-19.

    He also noted that there are 3,294 lung ventilators at large. 978 ventilators were bought last month. It is planned to acquire 1,000 more.


