Kazakhstan to boost chemical fertilizers production by 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By 2019 Kazakhstan plans to boost chemical fertilizers production and increase its volume by 1.7 times compared to 2014. Chairperson of the Committee on Industrial Development and Industrial Security of the Investments and Development Ministry Amaniyaz Erzhanov has said at a briefing today.

"The shift to the inflation targeting policy favorably affected the exporters of the chemical industry. However, this is a temporary measure only. As we know, Kazakhstan hugely depends on external economic factors. In the nearest outlook we plan to supply our products to the domestic markets and expand the range of products by attracting transnational companies highly experienced in deepening the level of chemical raw materials," Erzhanov noted. Alongside he added that the Committee will start searching for new sale markets by launching joint projects with the leading Central Asian companies. "We plan to launch joint projects with our partners from India and China in order to manufacture guaranteed sale products. We are going to increase chemical fertilizers output 1.7 times by 2019," he stressed.