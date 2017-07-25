Kazakhstan to boost grain processing - Ministry of Agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will increase advanced processing of grain to yield dozens of final products, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazakh Agriculture Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov.

Speaking in a Government session, he said that only 3 enterprises are operating for advanced processing of grain, and their capacity does not exceed 120,000 tons as they need to be upgraded.

"We set a task to raise the volume of advanced grain processing up to 1 million tons for the production of bioethanol, molasses, starch, glucose-fructose syrup, gluten and organic acids via modernization and construction of new facilities by 2021. With these measures, by 2021 the deep processing of grain will increase nine-fold. The export of products will be about $300 million," he said.

The minister noted that it is planned to locate advanced grain processing facilities mainly in grain-growing regions.