Kazakhstan to brace for biting cold

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather forecast has been issued for Kazakhstan on 31 December 2020 – 2 January 2021, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Only the east of Kazakhstan is to remain under the Atlantic cyclone influence, bringing snow and temperature rises.

The cold anticyclone in the Taymyr region is to dictate weather in the rest of the country, which heading eastbound will bring temperature falls to minus 30-35 degrees Celsius in the northern and eastern regions at night as well as to minus 40 degrees Celsius in certain areas.