Kazakhstan to brace for blizzard, high wind and ice-slick

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 14. blizzard, high wind and ice-slick are set to persist locally.

Fog, ice-slick, ground blizzard and high wind are expected to grip today West Kazakhstan.

Mets suggest that dust storm, high wind gusting up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s are to hit Mangistau region.

Ground blizzard, high wind of 17-22, 25m/s are forecast to sweep across Atyrau region.

Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Turkestan, Zhambyl regions are also to face ground blizzard and strong wind locally on Thursday.

Almaty region is to wake up to foggy streets. Ice-slick is set to form around with high wind predicted during the day.

Fog and ground blizzard are expected to roll through East Kazakhstan. Fog is forecast to blanket today Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.