Kazakhstan to brace for occasional fog on Nov 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is to linger over most of Kazakhstan, with mainly rains are predicted to fall here and there only in the north, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Occasional fog is also predicted; the southern and southeastern parts are to brace for strong wind.

Almaty region is to see fog blanket in places at night and in the morning. Wind is to reach 15-20mps in Zhalanashkol district at daytime.

Strong wind at 15-20mps is expected to hit Kyzylorda region at daytime.

Zhambyl, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions as well as North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning are to brace for occasional fog, wind at 15-20mps is also predicted for Zhambyl region at night.