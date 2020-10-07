Kazakhstan to brace for snowstorm and ice on Oct 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fog, strong wind, ice as well as low snowstorm, which is predicted for the eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan, are to hit across the country here and there, Kazinform reports.

Fog, ice, low snowstorm and strong wind at 15-20 mps are to hit East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions locally.

Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions are to expect fog, ice and strong wind at 15-25 mps to batter locally.

Strong wind at 15-23 mps is predicted to hit Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

Fog is to blanket Zhambyl, Aktobe regions as well as Almaty region in the nighttime and morning locally.

Frosts with the temperature falling to 1-5 degrees Celsius are expected to hit Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions in the nighttime here and there.

High fire hazard is to persist in much of Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions as well as locally in Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda regions.