Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms, squally wind on Aug 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions are to linger through August 13 in Kazakhstan. Occasional rains, squall wind, hail are forecast, Kazinform cites the Met Office Kazhydromet.

Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola regions are to expect fog to blanket here and there, squall, wind at 15-20 mps. Hail is likely to occur.

In the afternoon of August 13, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions are to see wind gusting up to 15-20 mps as well as possible hail. Dust storm is predicted for Atyrau region to hit at day time.

Wind at 15-20 mps is to blow in Zhambyl region as well as in Almaty region in the afternoon, and locally in Turkestan region in the evening and morning.

Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are to see fog, wind at 15-20 mps.

Wind is to blow at 15-20 mps locally in East Kazakhstan region and hail is likely to hit the region.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan as well as locally in Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau regions, the south of Karaganda region and the southeast of Aktobe region.