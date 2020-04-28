  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to build 16 world-class multi-field hospitals

    13:28, 28 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM It is planned to build 16 world-class multi-field hospitals in Kazakhstan under the 2020-2025 healthcare development state program, the Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    The hospitals will be equipped with the up-to-date medical equipment, information system. They will be constructed under PPPs and the long-term contracts. It will let build within 5-6 years a network of the advanced hospitals to accommodate more than 8,000 patients up to the JCI international standard.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Construction Healthcare для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!