Kazakhstan to build 34 schools in 2016 - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 34 new schools will be commissioned in Kazakhstan this year at the expense of the governmental funds, Erlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Education and Science, has said it today.

“The construction of 42 more large schools will be launched this year at the expense of the National Fund. We are planning to solve the problems related to three-shift schooling and the schools in dangerous conditions. The number of population grows, and load on school infrastructure will rise, we realize it. That is why, our objective is to attract private capital to the construction of schools,” the Minister said.

Per capita financing is expected to become the main mechanism in large cities to attract private companies to building schools, he added.