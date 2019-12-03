Kazakhstan to build 7 indoor track facilities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova met with Sebastian Coe, President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the Ministry’s press service reports.

The sides debated track and field athletics growth prospects in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Minister said that there are more than 250,000 engaged in athletics the countrywide. Kazakhstan boasts 2,500 coaches, has four indoor track facilities and a stadium.

In his turn, Sebastian Coe drew attention to raising a new generation of sportsmen. He also expressed gratitude to the Ministry for its all-round support to promoting athletics in the country.

Currently, Kazakhstan plans to build seven indoor track facilities and works at opening the IAAF regional development centre in Nur-Sultan.