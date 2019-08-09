  • kz
    Kazakhstan to build beef processing plant

    10:36, 09 August 2019
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A meat production and processing plant will be built in Kostanay region by 2020, Kazakh Invest National Company reports.

    The projectworth USD 30 mln will be implemented by Canada’s SureGoodFoods jointly with LithuanianBridge Holding reps with support of Kazakhstan’s National Company.

    The projectforesees the full cycle of meat processing, namely, slaughtering, packaging, freezing and storage.

    The plant is expected to produce 15,000-20,000tons of products a year.

    In case of successfulimplementation of the project the investors will debate an opportunity to expandproduction and build lamb and pork processing plants.

