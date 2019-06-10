  • kz
    Kazakhstan to build biofuel power plant

    20:11, 10 June 2019
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Domestic waste disposal project will be implemented in Zhezkazgan, Karaganda region.

    Foreign investors plan to build a biofuel power plant to generate electricity from gasified biomass.

    It will be installed 2 km away from Kengir village to cover the territory of 4.5 ha. The project realization will help resolve several problems at once, namely, waste recycling, household waste processing, promotion of green economy technologies and creation of new workplaces.

    Construction works may start in 2019.

