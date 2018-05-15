Kazakhstan to build first ever wild animal forest park

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The draft plan of the wild animal forest park has been approved. It will be built in the Karaganda region, our correspondent reports.

It is planned to breed there a red deer and five female red deers and nine wild sows and a wild boar. There will be built a storage shed for keeping fodder, a guest's house, a hunter's house, a hay feeding bunk and a viewing platform. The project is really good.



It will be a home also to roe deers, wild sheep, saigas, bisons, yaks, red deers, gray cranes, ground squirrels, marmots and other animals, including the Red Book species. Hunting will be banned there. Besides, it will propose a tourist trails.



It will take a couple of years to build the park.