Kazakhstan to build fourth refinery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Energy Ministry has found a private investor ready to take part in construction of the fourth refinery in the territory of Kazakhstan, our correspondent reports.

"Another key step in the domestic oil and gas industry is construction of a new refinery. A group was set up on the instructions of the President to develop a draft feasibility study. KazMunaiGas has ordered to develop its draft feasibility study. The oil refinery location and its parameters will be defined in the second half of the year. Currently we are in negotiations with private companies, and there are investors willing to participate in refinery construction. We focus on financing issues now," Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said.



As earlier reported, this February President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev charged Minister Bozumbayev to find ways to have the oil refinery plant construction issue resolved as soon as possible.