Kazakhstan to build gas-turbine station

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM ERG Company is set to fund construction of the gas-turbine station in the country's south, Kazinform reports.

"The company is expected to invest USD 500 mln in installing the gas-turbine station to provide the south of Kazakhstan with electricity and heat energy in the winter," Shymkent mayor Gabidulla Abdrakhimov said in the margins of the Government meeting.



The Government of Kazakhstan has approved today the 2023 Shymkent complex development plan. The plan foresees implementation of 89 projects worth KZT 1.2 tn, including KZT 836 of private investments, KZT 68 mln of Private Public Private Partnership funds. The plan supports space saving construction of the city and efficient use of infrastructure, cerates favorable and convenient living conditions.