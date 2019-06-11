Kazakhstan to build gold mill

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM "A gold processing mill with a capacity of 5 million tons a year will be built soon in Burabay district, Akmola region," Kazinform reports quoting deputy Governor of Akmola region Marat Igaliyev.

RG Gold Company is developing the Raigorodok gold ore field in Akmola region. It is situated along the big gold ore belt not far from the largest gold deposits of Kazakhstan with the well-developed infrastructure. The mill will be launched by 2021. By 2022 RG Gold Company plans to derive 150,000 ounces of gold per year. It is an important investment project to be supported by the administration of Akmola region.



USD 130 billion will be invested into the project, 1,000 constant workplaces will be created.