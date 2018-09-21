Kazakhstan to build oil refinery

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM An oil refinery will be built in Zhanaarka district, Karaganda region. It will be built in the territory of 100 ha, Kazinform reports referring to the regional administration's press service.

It is also planned to build a small town there with its sports complex, medical aid post and a shopping centre.



The Singapore's company is to channel investments into the oil refinery construction.



Construction will start as soon as the design specifications and estimates are approved by the state expert review board. The plant will be located 6 km away from Atasu settlement. About 1,500 people will be involved into two-year construction works. 500 new workplaces will be created as soon as the refinery is put into operation.



As earlier reported, a contract was signed in Karaganda with investors from Singapore to the amount of KZT 300 billion. By estimates, the refinery is expected to process up to one million tons of oil a year.