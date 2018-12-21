  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to build turkey factory

    16:21, 21 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region has started construction a turkey factory, pavlodarnews. kz reports quoting Pavlodar district governor Alexander Babenko.


    The four-year project will let double industrial production of the district. The project investor, TURKEY PVL, has started laying the foundation of the factory in Shakat rural district to produce turkey meat and eggs.

    Besides, the governor stressed the need to build a starch factory and a sugar refinery to deal with crop production issues.

    Tags:
    Industry Agro-industrial complex development Construction Akimat Agriculture Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!