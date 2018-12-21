Kazakhstan to build turkey factory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region has started construction a turkey factory, pavlodarnews. kz reports quoting Pavlodar district governor Alexander Babenko.



The four-year project will let double industrial production of the district. The project investor, TURKEY PVL, has started laying the foundation of the factory in Shakat rural district to produce turkey meat and eggs.



Besides, the governor stressed the need to build a starch factory and a sugar refinery to deal with crop production issues.