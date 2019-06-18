  • kz
    Kazakhstan to build two wind farms

    18:13, 18 June 2019
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Two alternative energy sources investment projects worth KZT 19.1 bln were realized in Akmola region.

    Currently the two wind farms with a capacity of 45 MW and 750,000 kW generate annully 17% of the total electric energy of the region. This index is expected to grow up to 45% by 2023 due to realization of six investment projects worth KZT 153 bln. Five wind-powered generating plants and one solar power station will be installed in Kokshetau, Arshaly, Tselinograd, Yerementau and Sandyktau districts, the Governor's press service reports.

    Energy Akmola region Akimat
