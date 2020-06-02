Kazakhstan to buy 100 passenger carriages

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to acquire 100 more new passenger carriages in 2020. Last year 109 passenger coaches were bought,» Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov told an online meeting.

He also added that authorities work at providing easy access for disabled passengers.

Currently, there are 98 special-purpose cars running along 44 routes the countrywide. There are also wheelchairs for people to easily exit and enter the carriages.