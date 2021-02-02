Kazakhstan to carry out complete digitalization of government administration system

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2030 Government Administration Development Concept has been worked out in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the government session today, Kairat Kelimbetov, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazkahstan, AIFC Governor, highlighted the key role of government administration in a successful implementation of new approaches to the State planning system. He also stressed the importance of reforming the government administration system based on «root systems» so as to successfully implement new approaches to the State planning system.

In that regard, a person-oriented approach will be the main principle of reforming.

According to him, complete digitalization, including by introducing the Data Driven Government platform will be a key element for bettering the government administration system, enabling to ensure successful and concerted work of the State planning system.

He also noted that on January 29 of this year the Kazakh Head of State approved the 2030 Government Administration Development Concept, which is set to be submitted for signature before February 10, 2021.

Under the concept, when working on and implementing the State policy the State apparatus and government officials will be guided by five fundamental principles of government administration, including «hearing», effective, accountable to the public, professional and pragmatic.