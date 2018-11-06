Kazakhstan to celebrate 100th anniversary of Amina Omirzakova's birth at UNESCO level

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 100th Anniversary of the birth of Kazakh People's Artist, Laureate of the State Prize, actress Amina Omirzakova will be celebrated at the level of the UNESCO.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, for the first time Kazakhstan will hold the events at the level of the UNESCO, which will be devoted to the commemoration of Amina Abdrazakova.



"From 1949 till her dying day (September 26, 2006), Amina Omirzakova had worked at the Gabit Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Theater for Children and Youth. The numerous roles in films and stage performances made her a favorite with the public. On March 8, 2019 we will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Amina Omirzakova," a press release of the Ministry reads.



Amina Omirzakova was born March 8, 1919 in Abay municipality of Semey region (East Kazakhstan region now). In 1938, she graduated from the Institute of Theater in Leningrad (Saint Petersburg) and began her career at the Shymkent Regional Drama Theater.



Amina Omirzakova spent 68 years of her life at the stage and performed as many as 150 roles. She also starred in 20 films.



In different years, the actress was awarded with Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, People's Artist of Kazakh SSR titles and a Certificate of Honor from the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR as well as with the Medal of Honour For Labour Valour and Veteran of Labour Medal.