Kazakhstan to celebrate Day of Courage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan proclaimed April 7 national Day of Courage in memory of 17 servicemen of internal troops who died on this day in 1995 while performing military duty protecting the CIS external borders at its Tajik-Afghan sector, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This was announced today at a press conference by the official representative of the Central Communications Service Murat Zhumanbay.

"On this day, in all regions of the country where parts of the National Guard are stationed, personnel, veterans, fellow soldiers, friends and comrades will gather at the obelisks and monuments to pay tribute to those who have fully fulfilled their military duty for security and independence our homeland", explained Mr. Zhumanbay.

According to him, Astana will hold a solemn event near the monument to the defenders of the Fatherland that wil be attended by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Main Command of the National Guard officials, as well as MPs and public figures.

The Ministry of Defense plans to give the conscripts of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan a solemn send-off in Astana.