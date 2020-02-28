Kazakhstan to celebrate Nauryz Holiday for 9 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Rukhani Janghyru Center of the Kazakhstan Institute of Social Development offers a new concept of Nauryz Holiday celebration, Kazinform reports.

According to Director of the Center Zhanar Bukanova, henceforth Nauryz Holiday will be celebrated as per a new concept (Nauryz Shapagaty) during 9 days, and each day will be attached a special meaning.

In her words, Nauryz Shapagaty concept aims at strengthening the family values, preservation of unity and accord, development of charity, philanthropy and volunteering activities.

The first day – March 14 – is called Korissu Kuni (The Day of Greeting). In ancient times, our ancestors used to congratulate each other on the beginning of the spring, by sharing greetings and wishing wellbeing.

March 15 will be named as Shezhire Kuni (The Day of Genealogy). On this day, people are offered to visit their parents and pay tribute to their ancestors.

The next day will be called as Zhailau Kuni (The Day of Pasture Lands). On this day people are offered to plant trees, clean up and landscape the public spaces.

March 17 will be named as Igi Ister Kuni (The Day of Good Deeds).

March 18 will be devoted to the craftsmen (Shymyrlyk pen Sheberlik Kuni) who are invited to participate in various fairs and exhibitions.

On March 19, Ziyatkerlik Kuni (Intellectual Competitions Day), various contests for the knowledge of proverbs, sayings and eposes will be organized.

March 20 named as Zhoralgy Kuni will be devoted to the traditions and rituals.

March 21 will be the Day of National Cuisine (Ulttik Tagamdar Kuni).

Concerts of musical and dancing teams will be held on March 22 (Bukara Kuni).