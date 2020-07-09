Kazakhstan to channel KZT 1.5 bln for locust control

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan plans to channel KZT 1.5 bln for locust control,» 1st Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov told an online briefing.

The key factor to preserve harvest is locust control and struggling against extremely dangerous hazardous organisms. It is targeted to allocate KZT 1.5 to this end.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, 1,160 preparations, including 611 herbicides are authorized in Kazakhstan.

As stated there, the country’s southern regions started harvesting. 93,000 tons of wheat were gathered so far.