Kazakhstan to channel KZT 102.8 bln to fight COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to channel KZT 102.8 bln in order to fight COVID-19 and pneumonia,» official representative of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov told a briefing.

During the period of March-July Kazakhstan spent KZT 76 bln, including KZT 57 bln to pay medical workers salary increment. KZT 16.1 bln was allotted for quarantine, provisional hospitalization and COVID-19 treatment. KZT 2.9 bln was spent for acquiring PCR tests. KZT 24 mln was allocated for maintaining mobile medical teams. Notably, above 3,000 mobile teams were created.