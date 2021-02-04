Kazakhstan to check readiness of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past three months, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan jointly with SCAT Airline has been preparing for the Boeing 737 MAX clearance in Kazakhstan. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan recommended the airline conduct training, follow manufacturer’s revised procedures, update their own ones, and include flight crew training on the simulator in the situations when speed data are inaccurate during take-off, climbing and in flight, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

SCAT and Boeing engineers and mechanics have completed all the depreservation and software modification procedures on the airplane in SCAT’s fleet.

SCAT pilots have been trained in one of the world's certified training centres. Next week, the carrier is planning to perform test flights. Currently, the aircraft is undergoing the final stage of preparations to return to service in line with the requirements of the manufacturer and the aviation regulators of the United States and Kazakhstan.

The certification procedure to assess the airworthiness of the aircraft by Kazakhstan civil aviation authorities is scheduled to be completed in February 2021. Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan will inspect the aircraft to resume revenue flights.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan temporarily suspended SCAT’s Boeing 737 MAX in March 2019. One aircraft of this type is currently registered in Kazakhstan registry.

Boeing 737 MAX operations were suspended in many countries following the two tragic accidents.

Boeing has met all the regulatory requirements of the US Federal Aviation Administration and other civil aviation regulators worldwide to safely return the airplane to service.

More than 4,400 hours of flight tests were performed, including more than 1,350 flights. Flight tests of the aircraft, conducted by global regulators, have demonstrated the safety and quality of the updated software.

On January 27, 2021, the 737 MAX was cleared by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), paving the way to the resumption of flights in Europe. Earlier, the Boeing 737 MAX has already been ungrounded by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) and Transport Canada.

As part of the Joint Operations Evaluation Board, aviation regulators from the United States, Canada, Europe, and Brazil evaluated pilot training requirements, including simulator training. The updated software and the new pilot training system are validated by the regulators, in full compliance with all their requirements.

Since FAA’s clearance in November 2020, Boeing has delivered 44 airplanes of this type to its customers. As of February 2, 2021, six airline operate revenue flights on 737 MAXes. They have conducted more than 3,400 revenue flights. The number of flights is steadily increasing as more aircraft return to service.