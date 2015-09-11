Kazakhstan to cherish friendship with neighbors - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev declared that Kazakhstan and Russia share common past at a solemn meeting dedicated to the celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in Astana on Friday.

"We should remember that we share a centuries-long historic path with Russia, especially the Russian people. Over the years of independence we have also written the new pages of history together with the European, American and Muslim countries. These pages reflect a host of important international events of the newest era, including those that took place in our country," President Nazarbayev said addressing participants of the meeting at the Palace of Independence. The Kazakh leader also added that Kazakhstan will always cherish and preserve friendship and trust with its neighbors and build good relations with all countries in the world. "I am confident that in the 21st century the global development will further gain momentum," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.