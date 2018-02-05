  • kz
    Kazakhstan to clash with Serbia in UEFA Futsal Euro 2018 quarterfinals

    15:16, 05 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan will face Serbia in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Futsal Euro 2018 in Ljubljana today, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    After defeating Poland and earning a 1-1 draw against Russia, Kazakhstan climbed to the top spot in the Group B.

    Serbia, in turn, landed the 2nd spot in Group A. The Serbia vs Slovenia face-off ended in a 2-2 draw. The Serbian squad also earned a 1-1 draw against two-time European champion Italy.

    It is to be recalled that Serbia lost to Kazakhstan 2-5 in the bronze final of the UEFA Futsal Euro 2017 in Belgrade.

    Today's Kazakhstan vs Serbia match is scheduled to start at 11:00 p.m. Astana time.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
