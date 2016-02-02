  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to clash with South Korea, Chinese Taipei and China at Fed Cup 2016

    15:19, 02 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan will clash with South Korea, Chinese Taipei and China in the Asia/Oceania Group of Fed Cup 2016 in Hua Hin, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Captain Dias Doskarayev announced that Zarina Diyas, Yaroslava Shvedova, Yulia Putintseva and Galina Voskoboyeva are included into the Kazakh squad.

    Kazakhstan is set to clash with South Korea on February 3. On February 4, the Kazakh side will face off with Chinese Taipei. The last matches against the Chinese team will take place on February 5.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!