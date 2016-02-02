Kazakhstan to clash with South Korea, Chinese Taipei and China at Fed Cup 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan will clash with South Korea, Chinese Taipei and China in the Asia/Oceania Group of Fed Cup 2016 in Hua Hin, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Captain Dias Doskarayev announced that Zarina Diyas, Yaroslava Shvedova, Yulia Putintseva and Galina Voskoboyeva are included into the Kazakh squad.

Kazakhstan is set to clash with South Korea on February 3. On February 4, the Kazakh side will face off with Chinese Taipei. The last matches against the Chinese team will take place on February 5.