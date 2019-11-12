  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to clash with the Netherlands, Great Britain in Davis Cup finals

    12:30, 12 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan is set to compete in the Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals at La Caja Magica on November 18-24, Kazinform has learnt from Sprots.kz.

    The Kazakh side will clash in Group E with the Netherlands and Great Britain on November 19 and 21, respectively. Both matches will start at 4:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by Mikhail Kukushkin, Alexander Bublik, Dmitry Popko, Alexsandr Nedovyesov, and Andrey Golubev.

    The Dutch team includes Robin Haaseб whereas the British team has Andy and Jamie Murray on board.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!