Kazakhstan to clash with the Netherlands, Great Britain in Davis Cup finals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan is set to compete in the Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals at La Caja Magica on November 18-24, Kazinform has learnt from Sprots.kz.

The Kazakh side will clash in Group E with the Netherlands and Great Britain on November 19 and 21, respectively. Both matches will start at 4:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

Kazakhstan will be represented by Mikhail Kukushkin, Alexander Bublik, Dmitry Popko, Alexsandr Nedovyesov, and Andrey Golubev.

The Dutch team includes Robin Haaseб whereas the British team has Andy and Jamie Murray on board.