Kazakhstan to co-chair ISAR

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has been elected as a co-chair of the Inter-Governmental Working Group of the International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR), Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.

From October 22 to 26, Geneva hosted the 35th session of the ISAR Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts during which Kazakhstan was elected for the first time the Vice Chair of the ISAR.



Accounting and reporting is one of the most important areas of the UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) activity.



The ISAR Inter-Governmental Working Group was established as a global and inclusive forum for determining the acute problems and priorities of accounting and reporting development as well as for exchanging best practices.



The 35th ISAR session discussed the following issues: Digital currencies and blockchain: consequences for accounting; Latest events in financial and non-financial reporting and their consequences for SDG; Enhancing comparability of sustainability reporting; Implementation of international accounting standards and reporting in the public and private sectors.