Kazakhstan to commemorate International Sports Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - April 6 marks the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace declared by the UN General Assembly Resolution in 2013. The sponsors of the resolution are Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Macedonia, Russia, Romania, and Serbia, the Asian Boxing Confederation reports.

The initiators believe that the Sports Day will be a good addition to the International Olympic Day, which is commemorated on June 23.



Vice President of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) and President of the Asian Boxing Confederation Serik Konakbayev commented on the holiday.

"Indeed, for the fifth time, the world sports community will celebrate the International Sports Day for Development and Peace this year. The name of the holiday implies that sport plays the great constructive role in the unification of countries and peoples. A bright, so to speak a "fresh" example, is the situation with North and South Korea. Progress in improving relations between the two countries has begun precisely with the Olympics in PyeongChang. It appeared to be the starting point in the conflict resolution on the Korean Peninsula. After all, sports have a unique ability to bring people together and unite in order to achieve a common goal. I always say that my big dream is a truce to conflict during the Olympic Games in today's world. This was not invented by us as the ancient philosophy of these competitions says, during the Games "the sacred world" was declared and the roads to Olympia were open and safe," said the President of the Asian Boxing Confederation.

He also told about Kazakhstan's role in worldwide sports development.

"The date, April 6, was not chosen at random. The first modern Olympic Games were held from 6 to 15 of April 1896. As far as I know, many countries are now actively celebrating this day. It is no coincidence that Kazakhstan was among the first to support this UN resolution because much attention is paid to sports in our country. Our President is probably the very first and the main fan of our athletes, they always feel his support and care. The joint initiative of the United Nations and the International Olympic Committee to declare this holiday gives us additional opportunities to increase the mass character and equal access to sports activities of the population on a planetary scale," Serik Konakbayev concluded.