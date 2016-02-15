Kazakhstan to commission 1 mln 500 thousand sq m housing in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The additional anti-crisis measures doubles the forecast of housing commissioning in Kazakhstan in 2016. Kazakh Minister of National Economy Erbolat Dossayev said it at the Government's session today.

“As per the latest data, a preliminary pool of projects has been compiled with a breakdown into the regions. This list will be revised and approved by the local authorities. Due to the measures taken, we plan to commission 1 mln 500 thousand square meters of housing in 2016 and 516,500 square meters in 2017.This will allow to reach 0.5% GDP growth and create 70,000 additional jobs,” the Minister said.

According to him, Nurly Zhol state program will be also amended, as the volumes and terms of housing construction financing have been changed.

Dossayev said also that new conceptual approaches to housing construction development will be elaborated in Kazakhstan till June 1, as per the Presidential instruction.