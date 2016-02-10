Kazakhstan to commission new ferry terminal until late 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new ferry terminal will be commissioned in Kazakhstan in the port of Kuryk on the Caspian Sea until late 2016, the press office of the ministry of investments and development of the country reported Feb. 9.

It is expected that construction of the ferry complex will make it possible to triple the existing capacities of Kazakhstan on the transshipment of ferry cargo and strengthen the Kazakh section of the international transport corridor in China-Europe direction.

"The volume of cargo transportation through the ferry complex will exceed four million tons per year," the ministry said.

The Borzhakty-Ersai railway line will connect ferry complex, which is under construction in the port of Kuryk, with railway network, the message said.

As of today, cargo transportation by ferries from Kazakhstan to the ports of the Caspian littoral states is possible only through the port of Aktau.

At the same time, the ferry terminal at this port has been working at the limit of its capacity for the recent years.

Kazakhstan plans to increase transit transportation from the current 18 million tons of cargo to 33 million tons in 2020 and to 50 million tons in 2030, trend.az reports.