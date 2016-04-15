Kazakhstan to complete modernization of large hydro power plant by late 2017

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will complete the modernization of Shardara hydro power plant by late 2017, Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund said following the working visit of the Fund's head Umirzak Shukeyev to the refinery.

The project for the modernization of the plant is being implemented by the Samruk-Energy company which is a part of the Samruk-Kazyna group of companies and plays a key role in supplying electricity to southern Kazakhstan.



Modernization of all four hydraulic units of the Shardara hydro power plant will make it possible to increase its installed capacity by 26 percent and improve the productivity and operation safety.



Despite the ongoing modernization work, the Shardara plant continues its operation. It produced 465.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity in 2015, trend.az reports.