Kazakhstan to confidently show the world an example of democracy: KazNMU Rector

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Talgat Nurgozhin, Rector of Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, opines that Kazakhstanis are to show historic will and make the right choice during the upcoming presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On behalf of Kazakhstan's main medical university, I welcome this decision. In our opinion, the statement was made in a timely manner. We gratefully took the words that it is necessary to clear up any uncertainty so that to ensure the confident progress of Kazakhstan. We must responsibly approach the expression of our will and show civic engagement. I am grateful to the President for adhering to the democracy principles and giving crucial guarantees that the election will be held fairly and openly," said the rector.



As he maintains, it is thanks to the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev that Kazakhstan has become one of the leading countries in the world. Having retained harmony, survived adversity, rallied around the idea of the Universal Labor Society, the nation of Kazakhstan has reached never-before-seen historic heights. A state with a modern market economy ensuring peace and stability was created. Besides, the country's global stature has strengthened.



He added that Kazakhstan will confidently show the world an example of democracy, open politics, and meritocracy.

"On June 9, each of us will make a fateful choice and determine the further victorious development of our country, our Homeland, left to us by our great ancestors," added Talgat Nurgorzhin.