Kazakhstan to consider farm products supply to Zimbabwe - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A media briefing on the results of the official visit of President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has been held today in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Speaking to the mass media representatives, the Head of State of Kazakhstan underscored that the current visit has been the first one since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Zimbabwe in 1992.

"Today's meeting is of historic importance in the process of strengthening relations between the two countries and between the regions of Central Asia and Southern Africa," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President of Kazakhstan said that during the bilateral negotiations, the sides reached accords on supporting political dialogue and expanding trade cooperation.



"Alongside this, there are prospects for building relations across separate areas. (...) Kazakhstan is ready to consider issues of cooperation and exchange of experience in the mining industry, the supply of agricultural products to Zimbabwe," said the Head of State.

Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to the existing opportunities for interaction in the field of mining in Zimbabwe.

The President of Kazakhstan also informed that there is a potential of cooperation in modernizing the transport and logistics network of Zimbabwe and in implementing joint processing projects.

"We are on the same page in many key matters on the global agenda. We appreciate Harare's support for the international initiatives of Kazakhstan," said the Head of State.

Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined that as a result of the negotiations, the sides reiterated their intention to continue the joint efforts and the established practice of mutual support within the framework of the United Nations.

"We also agreed on close cooperation within the African Union, in which Kazakhstan is an observer. In general, the first official visit of Emmerson Mnangagwa to Astana reaffirmed our countries' mutual striving for the development of close relations in various areas," the Head of State pointed out.

In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the accords reached during the visit will give a positive impetus to collaboration in a wide range of areas.

Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed interest in using Kazakhstan's experience in developing and modernizing the national economy, as well as admiration for the Central Asian country's achievements.

The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe also highlighted Kazakhstan's experience in creating the National Welfare Fund and the Astana International Financial Centre.

In addition, Emmerson Mnangagwa pointed out the importance of developing Zimbabwe as a transport and logistics hub for Southern Africa, following the example of Kazakhstan.

Concluding his speech, the President of Zimbabwe expressed support for Kazakhstan's international initiatives in the area of strengthening security and building a nuclear-free world