Kazakhstan to construct 5 new petrochemical plants by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurlan Nogayev, Kazakh Energy Minister, has told about the plans to complete the construction of five new plants in the petrochemical industry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh energy minister, this year, a 2025 national oil and gas chemistry development project is set to be worked out. It will allow for targeted development of the sector with a focus on the problematic issues, in particular provision of projects with petrochemical materials, creation of a petrochemical cluster, and promotion of value addition.

In addition, as part of the instructions from the Council of Foreign Investors elaboration of an agreement between the Government and the investor taking into account the latter’s requirements when carrying out the petrochemical project is under consideration.

The measures are said to allow completing the construction of five plants by 2025, including a polypropylene production plant with a capacity of 500 thousand tons a year in Atyrau region, a technical gas production plant with a capacity of 57mln cubic meters of nitrogen and 34 mln cubic meters of dry compressed air in Atyrau region, a plant for polypropylene production with a capacity of 80 thousand tons a year and octane booster additives for petroleum with a capacity of 60 thousand tons a year in Shymkent city, a PET production plant with a capacity of 430 thousand tons a year in Atyrau region, and a plant for production of methanol (82 thousand tons) and glycol (100 thousand tons) with a capacity of 182 thousand tons a year in Uralsk city.

It is expected that upon completion of the projects by 2025 the production level will increase 9fold to 2 million tons of petrochemical products and that the amount of investments in the economy will stand at $3.9bn.