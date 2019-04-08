Kazakhstan to continue active cooperation with OSCE, says President
21:35, 08 April 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will continue active cooperation with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.
"The OSCE Summit in Astana in 2010 was a remarkable event in world politics. Kazakhstan will continue active cooperation with the OSCE, will enhance its effectiveness and influence," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Twitter.