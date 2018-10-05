Kazakhstan to continue cooperation with its foreign partners - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev called ties between Kazakhstan and Russia the epitome of interstate relations, Kazinform reports.

While delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address in the Akorda presidential residence on Friday, President Nazarbayev touched upon the priorities of Kazakhstan's peaceful foreign policy.



The President noted that in order to ensure successful modernization Kazakhstan needs to pursue peaceful foreign policy. In that respect ties with Russia are the epitome of interstate relations.



The Kazakh leader also highlighted the successful partnership with the People's Republic of China, noting that the One Road, One Belt initiative had given momentum to relations with China. Currently, Kazakhstan and its Chinese partners implement the project on construction of over 50 large industrial facilities.



Nursultan Nazarbayev continued by recalling his January visit to Washington and negotiations with President Donald Trump. He also stressed Kazakhstan will continue to cooperate with the European Union, its biggest investment partner, CIS member states, Turkey, Iran, Arab world and Asia.



The Head of State also lauded the adoption of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UNSC, and the Astana peaceful talks on the Syrian conflict (Astana process).



He reminded that the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be held in a few days' time. The congress, in his words, is the symbol of trust to Kazakhstan and we must cherish inter-faith accord and friendship in our country.