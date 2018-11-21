Kazakhstan to continue multi-vector foreign policy - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev assures Kazakhstan will continue its peaceful foreign policy, Kazinform reports.

"To date Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with 184 countries and unveiled 57 embassies. Nowadays we have 98 embassies and representative offices under international organizations. We will continue our multi-vector peaceful foreign policy," said President Nazarbayev at the Wednesday meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh leader continued by telling foreign diplomats about the relations between Kazakhstan and its closest neighbors.



"We have been developing friendly relations within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union with Russia. We've recently held inter-regional cooperation forum in Petropavlovsk," said Nazarbayev, adding that Kazakhstan will further develop strategic partnership with China.



The President also pointed out that the republic will continue strengthening economic cooperation with the U.S. "I paid the official visit to Washington in January. During negotiations with Donald Trump we have achieved agreements on expanded strategic partnership in the 21st century. We will further continue to cement our economic cooperation. U.S. Secretary of Commerce has recently visited Astana and all issues regarding our commercial cooperation have been thoroughly discussed," the Head of State stressed.



At the same time President Nazarbayev noted that Central Asian region, its economic prosperity, inter-regional security and stability remain Kazakhstan's key priority.