Kazakhstan to continue on chosen path of reforms – Yerlan Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Assistant to President of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin has summed up the key results the country achieved in the outgoing year, Kazinform reports.

Yerlan Karin took to his official Telegram channel to share his thoughts on the outgoing year which, according to him, has been tough both for Kazakhstan and the rest of the world.

In his words, despite monumental challenges and impact of external factors, Kazakhstanis authorities have largely managed to avoid negative scenarios. Basically, throughout this year, all government bodies, including the Presidential Administration, the Government, the governors’ offices, have been working overtime, like a huge anti-crisis headquarters. Although the pandemic has adjusted many plans and the agenda of the Kazakh Government, it didn't change them dramatically.

In his Telegram post, Karin emphasized that the authorities continued to bring to reality the announced package of reforms.

Karin reminded that the first package of the political reforms containing the brand new law on public rallies had been implemented. The law has been put into practice immediately. The amendments have also been made to the laws on elections, political parties and the Parliament.

On the eve of the Independence Day the President announced the adoption of another package of the political reforms the implementation of which would commence in early 2021. This means Kazakhstan will keep the focus on the reforms in the future.

Karin also noted that Kazakhstan had continued the reset of its sociopolitical sector in the outgoing year. Next-generation faces have joined the Kazakhstani political parties. In addition, new public figures and active civic groups have appeared on the scene.

The key outcome of the year: having been put to the test of the coronavirus pandemic, Kazakhstan has managed to minimize its negative influence and continue on its chosen path of reforms.